iPhone 17 supply crunch hits India; prices may rise soon
What's the story
The iPhone 17 is facing a supply shortage in India, with many online platforms showing it as out of stock. The offline dealers have confirmed that fresh supplies are expected in August, as per India Today. There's also speculation that Apple could increase the price of the iPhone 17 soon due to a global RAM and component shortage affecting the smartphone and laptop markets.
Price adjustments
In Japan, iPhones have already become 10% more expensive
A few weeks ago, Apple increased the prices of MacBooks and iPads both in India and globally. However, the iPhone was spared from this hike.
Now, there are strong indications that Apple may raise the prices of its iPhones as well.
In Japan, iPhones have already become 10-11% more expensive, and a similar trend is expected in India in the coming weeks.
Stock status
iPhone 17 out of stock at Apple Store
Kailash Lakhyani, Chairman of the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), confirmed that the iPhone 17 has been out of stock for over a week and may remain so for another week or more.
The Apple Store in Noida also confirmed that the iPhone 17 was unavailable due to high demand but could be ordered online via their website.
Stock concerns
Some dealers reportedly hoarding current stock
While the Apple Store in Saket, New Delhi had the iPhone 17 in stock, other resellers across Delhi NCR have it but in limited numbers.
One dealer claimed that supply has stopped since the Japan price hike.
There are also rumors of some iPhone dealers hoarding the current stock of the iPhone 17 to sell when prices increase.
However, Lakhyani dismissed such claims saying there's no point in holding as dealers have to sell at MRP printed on box.
Price speculation
Tipster claims price hike from 1st week of August
Tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that Apple has informed iPlanet dealers about a possible price increase for the standard iPhone 17 from the first week of August.
He suggested that the new price could start at ₹94,990, a jump of ₹12,000 from its original launch price of ₹82,990.
The same could apply for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models as well.
Anticipated increases
iPhone Pro models could see ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 hike
Retailers across Delhi-NCR have predicted that the iPhone 17 Pro models could become ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 more expensive. However, none of them claimed to have official confirmation from Apple.
For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro launched in India at ₹1,34,900 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max debuted at ₹1,49,900.