iPhone 17, Watch Series 11 now available in India
Technology
Apple's newest lineup—iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Watch Series 11, and the latest AirPods Pro—just landed in India.
Unveiled at the 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9 and hitting shelves today (September 19, 2025), you can grab them online or at Apple stores in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.
How much do the new devices cost?
The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 (256GB), while the iPhone Air kicks off at ₹1,19,900.
The new Watch Series 11 begins at ₹46,900; SE3 is ₹25,990; Ultra3 is priced at ₹89,900.
AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) are priced at ₹25,900.
If you use select cards like American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank for payment, you can snag up to ₹5k instant discount—and yes, no-cost EMI options are available if you want to spread out your payments.