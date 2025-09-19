iPhone 17, Watch Series 11 now available in India

How much do the new devices cost?

The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 (256GB), while the iPhone Air kicks off at ₹1,19,900.

The new Watch Series 11 begins at ₹46,900; SE3 is ₹25,990; Ultra3 is priced at ₹89,900.

AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) are priced at ₹25,900.

If you use select cards like American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank for payment, you can snag up to ₹5k instant discount—and yes, no-cost EMI options are available if you want to spread out your payments.