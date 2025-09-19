Next Article
Huawei's SuperPoD interconnect links 15,000 chips for AI tasks
Technology
Huawei has unveiled its SuperPoD Interconnect, a fresh piece of AI tech that links up to 15,000 graphics cards, including Huawei's Ascend chips.
Announced at the Huawei Connect conference this week, it coincides with China's recent ban on NVIDIA hardware like the RTX Pro 600D servers.
SuperPod lets Huawei's chips team up and communicate efficiently
SuperPoD lets Huawei's chips team up and communicate efficiently—kind of like building a supergroup for heavy-duty AI tasks.
While each chip isn't as powerful on its own as NVIDIA's, clustering them gives Huawei serious computing muscle for training big AI models.
It's a smart move as Huawei looks to carve out a stronger spot in the global chip race.