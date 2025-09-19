Huawei's SuperPoD interconnect links 15,000 chips for AI tasks

SuperPod lets Huawei's chips team up and communicate efficiently

SuperPoD lets Huawei's chips team up and communicate efficiently—kind of like building a supergroup for heavy-duty AI tasks.

While each chip isn't as powerful on its own as NVIDIA's, clustering them gives Huawei serious computing muscle for training big AI models.

It's a smart move as Huawei looks to carve out a stronger spot in the global chip race.