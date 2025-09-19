Russia's Project Dawn to challenge SpaceX's Starlink by late 2025
Russia is picking up the pace on Project Dawn, its answer to SpaceX's Starlink.
Announced this week by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, the plan is to team up with Bureau 1440 and launch a batch of low-Earth orbit satellites by late 2025.
The goal? Bring fast satellite internet across Russia and compete with Starlink, which already has over six million users worldwide.
Project Dawn aims to improve military communications
Project Dawn isn't just about catching up—Russia wants better military communications and broader internet coverage.
Test vehicles have already been inspected and tweaked, so things are moving forward.
Still, with Starlink launching new satellites all the time (and currently running over 8,000 of them), Russia will need to move fast if it wants to stand out in the global satellite internet race.