iPhone 17e launched at ₹64,900: Check features, offers
Apple just launched the iPhone 17e, starting at ₹64,900 (or $599 in the US).
It packs the new A19 chip, a sharp 48MP Fusion camera with MagSafe support, and Face ID for extra security.
You also get a bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a solid 4005mAh battery.
What else is new?
The display hits up to 1200 nits brightness and is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for better scratch resistance.
The A19 chip brings a big speed boost—twice as fast as iPhone 11—and has ray tracing graphics for gaming.
Camera-wise, there's a single 48MP Fusion rear camera that enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one, and a front camera that can record 4K Dolby Vision video.
Bank cashback, trade-in discounts available
Apple's offering ₹5,000 cashback on select bank EMIs in India, dropping the price to ₹59,900.
Trade in your old iPhone 13 for around ₹23,000 credit and you could snag the new one for about ₹42,000—pretty tempting if you're looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.