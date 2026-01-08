Next Article
iPhone 17e to feature downclocked A19 chip: Report
Apple's iPhone 17e, expected in early 2026, is rumored to come with a slightly slower version of the new A19 chip instead of the full-speed one found in pricier models.
This looks like Apple's way of keeping costs down and making the 17e stand out as an affordable pick.
What to expect: performance, features, and price
Even with the downclocked chip, the iPhone 17e should run smoothly—think similar power to the iPhone 15 Pro.
It'll launch with iOS 26, bringing updates like Liquid Glass and Apple Intelligence features.
Production is about to begin for a February release, and pricing may be close to last year's iPhone 16e in India—good news if you're after a solid Apple phone without breaking the bank.