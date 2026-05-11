iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could be $1,099 $1,199
Technology
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may be set to launch later this year, and good news for US buyers: prices could stay around $1,099 and roughly $1,199, even though making them costs more now.
Analyst Jeff Pu says Apple's keeping things steady with "aggressive pricing" to compete with expensive Android phones.
iPhone 18 Pro upgrades, India prices
The iPhone 18 Pro series should get a faster A20 Pro chip (up to 15% speed boost), better battery life, a slimmer Dynamic Island cutout, and Apple's own C2 modem.
But heads-up for Indian buyers: due to currency changes and taxes, prices there might jump.