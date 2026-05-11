iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could be $1,099 $1,199 Technology May 11, 2026

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may be set to launch later this year, and good news for US buyers: prices could stay around $1,099 and roughly $1,199, even though making them costs more now.

Analyst Jeff Pu says Apple's keeping things steady with "aggressive pricing" to compete with expensive Android phones.