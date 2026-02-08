iPhone 18 Pro could get variable aperture for better photos

Telephoto lens, front camera also getting upgrades

If this variable aperture feature arrives, it'll be a first for iPhones—giving users more say in how their photos turn out.

Apple is also expected to boost the telephoto lens with a larger aperture, which should help with portrait shots and zooming in without losing quality.

There are even whispers about longer optical zoom and a sharper front camera, so selfie fans have something to look forward to too.