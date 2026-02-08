iPhone 18 Pro could get variable aperture for better photos
Apple's next iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to get a big camera upgrade, especially for low-light shots.
The main camera might feature a variable aperture, letting it adjust automatically to capture more detail in dark settings and avoid overexposure when it's bright out.
Basically, your night photos and sunny selfies could both look way better.
Telephoto lens, front camera also getting upgrades
If this variable aperture feature arrives, it'll be a first for iPhones—giving users more say in how their photos turn out.
Apple is also expected to boost the telephoto lens with a larger aperture, which should help with portrait shots and zooming in without losing quality.
There are even whispers about longer optical zoom and a sharper front camera, so selfie fans have something to look forward to too.