iPhone 18 Pro expected September India price ₹139,900 up ₹5,000

Under the hood, you'll likely get Apple's new A20 Pro chip for faster performance and better battery life.

Expect a sleeker look with a smaller Dynamic Island and a larger battery on the Pro Max.

The camera is getting smarter too: think better low-light shots with a variable-aperture system and a new Samsung three-layer stacked sensor that could further improve the camera hardware.

Plus, Apple's own C2 modem should boost connectivity.