iPhone 18 Pro expected September India price ₹139,900 up ₹5,000
Technology
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is expected to drop in September 2026, sticking with its usual launch window.
The starting price in India could be ₹139,900, ₹5,000 higher than last year's model, with some versions possibly jumping by as much as ₹20,000 because of pricier components and an ongoing RAM shortage.
Expected A20 Pro, camera, C2 modem
Under the hood, you'll likely get Apple's new A20 Pro chip for faster performance and better battery life.
Expect a sleeker look with a smaller Dynamic Island and a larger battery on the Pro Max.
The camera is getting smarter too: think better low-light shots with a variable-aperture system and a new Samsung three-layer stacked sensor that could further improve the camera hardware.
Plus, Apple's own C2 modem should boost connectivity.