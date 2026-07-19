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Home / News / Technology News / iPhone 18 Pro launch nears: What to know
iPhone 18 Pro launch nears: What to know
The iPhone 18 Pro series will debut later this year

iPhone 18 Pro launch nears: What to know

By Akash Pandey
Jul 19, 2026
02:27 pm
What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch its next iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new foldable model. However, the base model of the series has been postponed to a spring release schedule. The upcoming iPhones will feature improvements like a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable aperture main camera for precise depth control, and new color options including red.

Tech upgrades

What else is new?

The iPhone 18 Pro will also be the first Pro iPhone to feature the company's C2 modem, enabling 5G connectivity via satellite.

It will retain the same RAM as its predecessor, but come with a new chip, the A20 Pro.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker and come with a larger battery for improved performance and longevity.

Cost concerns

iPhone 18 Pro to cost between $1,199 and $1,399

Apple has already raised prices for its iPad and Mac lineup and hinted at more price hikes in the future.

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is likely to be more expensive than its predecessors.

Some estimates suggest a price increase of up to $300, which could put the base model iPhone 18 Pro between $1,199 and $1,399, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost between $1,299 and $1,499.

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Purchase advice

Best time to buy iPhone 17 series?

If you're looking to upgrade from an older iPhone, it may be best to go for last year's models, even at this late stage in the release cycle.

This could save you some money in the long run as Apple product prices are unlikely to drop anytime soon due to ongoing memory crisis driven by AI datacenter needs.

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