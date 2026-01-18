iPhone 18 Pro leak teases under-display Face ID and new camera tech

What else to expect

The 18 Pro may pack a variable aperture camera (possibly just on the Pro Max), which could result in more natural-looking portraits and better low-light photos.

Under the hood, it's expected to run on Apple's speedy new A20 Pro chip that previous reports suggested could be built on TSMC's upcoming 2nm manufacturing process.

Look out for fresh colors like burgundy, brown, and purple when it drops in September 2026—plus Apple's own C2 modem for better connectivity and less reliance on outside suppliers.