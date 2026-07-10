iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost up to $200 more
Technology
Thinking about the next iPhone?
Heads up: the iPhone 18 Pro Max might cost up to $200 more, especially if you're eyeing higher storage like the 1TB model.
Apple's considering this bump because making these phones is getting pricier, mainly due to rising memory and chip costs.
NAND, DRAM, 2-nm and India duties
It's mostly about expensive tech: NAND flash storage, DRAM, and Apple's move to new 2-nm processors all add up. There's also a fancy new camera system in the mix.
In places like India, import duties and taxes could make prices jump even higher.
Even with steeper prices, Apple might still feel the pinch as production gets more expensive.