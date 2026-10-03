iPhone 18 Pro Max on AT&T stuck in SOS mode
Technology
Some iPhone 18 Pro Max users on AT&T are suddenly stuck in SOS mode, which means no calls, texts, or mobile data.
Apple has dropped iOS 27.0.1 and a carrier update to prevent more phones from getting hit, but these fixes don't help devices already affected.
Apple offers free hardware replacements
If your phone's already down, Apple's offering free hardware replacements: just reach out to Apple Support or swing by an Apple Store or AT&T shop (and let them know you've tried the updates).
Apple says only a small number of people are affected, and they're teaming up with AT&T to get things back on track.