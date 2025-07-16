iPhone Fold expected to showcase crease-free display

iPhone Fold expected to launch in 2027

The iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer display, plus advanced hinge tech to keep folds barely noticeable.

It might be a bit thicker than other foldables, but Apple seems set on delivering top-notch quality over slimness.

Production could kick off in late 2026, with launch plans for late 2026 or early 2027—so there's still some waiting ahead if you're excited for this next-gen device.