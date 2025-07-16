AI's energy crisis sparks tech giants' concern
AI is booming, but all that computing power comes at a cost—data centers are using way more electricity.
By 2030, they're expected to double their energy use worldwide, matching Japan's annual consumption.
In the US alone, data centers could eat up over 8% of the country's electricity by 2035.
How tech giants are tackling the problem
To keep things sustainable, tech giants like Amazon are getting creative.
They're swapping air conditioning for liquid cooling in NVIDIA-powered servers and using smart sensors to cut waste.
Smarter algorithms can also trim chip power use by up to 30%, making AI a bit greener.
AI's energy use could reshape global tech landscape
More energy use could mean higher costs and more emissions from your favorite digital services.
The US and China are now competing hard to make AI cleaner and cheaper—which will shape who leads in tech, and how affordable AI-powered tools stay for everyone.