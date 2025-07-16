SpaceX deploys 26 Starlink satellites from California

The same Falcon 9 booster (B1093) has now flown four times, each time carrying Starlink satellites. After separating from the rocket's upper stage, it landed smoothly on SpaceX 's Pacific droneship "Of Course I Still Love You."

Over 7,950 active Starlink satellites in orbit

The FCC has already approved up to 12,000 for the project, but SpaceX is pushing for permission to launch about 30,000 more—so global broadband coverage could get even better in the future.