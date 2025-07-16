SpaceX deploys 26 Starlink satellites from California
SpaceX pulled off another successful launch from California, sending 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit despite some heavy fog.
The Falcon 9 rocket did its job in just over eight minutes, with the satellites joining the ever-growing Starlink network that aims to boost internet access worldwide.
Booster B1093 marks its 4th flight
The same Falcon 9 booster (B1093) has now flown four times, each time carrying Starlink satellites.
After separating from the rocket's upper stage, it landed smoothly on SpaceX's Pacific droneship "Of Course I Still Love You."
Over 7,950 active Starlink satellites in orbit
With this latest batch, there are now more than 7,950 active Starlink satellites in orbit.
The FCC has already approved up to 12,000 for the project, but SpaceX is pushing for permission to launch about 30,000 more—so global broadband coverage could get even better in the future.