iPhone users targeted by iCloud scam disguised as Apple alerts
Technology
Heads up, iPhone users: A new scam is making the rounds, pretending to be from Apple.
These emails say your iCloud storage is full and push you to upgrade before you risk losing important data.
But the links inside actually lead to fake sites trying to steal your info.
FTC warns verify Apple emails
Scam emails often look almost identical to real Apple messages, even warning that your account will be closed in 48 hours if you don't act fast.
The US Federal Trade Commission suggests reaching out directly to Apple if something feels off and never clicking on sketchy links.
There have also been fake Apple Pay alerts and phone calls, so always double-check with official sources before sharing any details or making payments.