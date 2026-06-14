IplanRIO releases Rio 3.5 Open 397B free on Hugging Face Technology Jun 14, 2026

Rio de Janeiro just dropped its own AI model, Rio 3.5 Open 397B, and it's making waves for beating some older versions of ChatGPT and Claude in performance tests.

Built by the city's tech team, IplanRIO, this massive model is free to use on Hugging Face thanks to an MIT license, so anyone can check it out.