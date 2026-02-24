iQOO 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 launched in India

iQOO just dropped its latest phone, the 15R, in India. Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, it offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. With a big display, strong cameras, and super-fast charging, this one's aimed at users who want speed and style.

The phone's AMOLED display offers a peak brightness of 5000 nits The iQOO 15R features a sleek look with a sharp 6.59-inch AMOLED display—think smooth scrolling thanks to its ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and vibrant colors boosted by HDR10+.

The screen's crazy-bright at up to 5000 nits, so gaming or watching videos outdoors is no problem.

It packs a massive 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging You get a solid camera setup: a crisp 50MP Sony main sensor plus an ultra-wide lens on the back, while selfies are handled by a detailed 32MP front camera.

The massive 7,600mAh battery won't quit on you easily—and when it does need juice, the included charger powers it up fast at 100W.

Other features include stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor The phone is built tough with IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance.

It packs stereo speakers for immersive sound, supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for speedy connections, and has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Out of the box you get OriginOS based on Android 16—with four years of OS updates promised.