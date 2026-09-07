iQOO 16 tipped with 8,400mAh battery keeps fast charging
The iQOO 16 is shaping up to be a serious upgrade, with rumors pointing to a massive 8,400mAh battery, way bigger than the iQOO 15.
Even with the larger battery, it should keep the same fast charging as before, so you won't have to wait around forever for a full charge.
iQOO 16 6.85-inch 2K 165Hz display
Leaked specs suggest a big 6.85-inch flat display with sharp 2K resolution and super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, using Samsung Display's M16 OLED material and next-generation LEAD display technology.
Under the hood, it's likely running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and Android 17.
For photos and videos, there's talk of three rear cameras, all at 50MP, including an advanced main sensor and periscope zoom.
The launch is expected in China later this September or early October.