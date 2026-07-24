iQOO launches Z11 Lite 5G in India with Dynamic Light

The Z11 Lite 5G packs a smooth 6.74-inch display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, and plenty of RAM and storage for everyday use.

Its huge 6,500mAh battery supports speedy 44W charging, enough for eight hours of calls after just 10 minutes plugged in.

You also get a sharp 50MP main camera, Android 16-based OriginOS 6 with two years of updates, and four years of security patches.

Sales start July 30 on Amazon, iQOO's site, and in stores.