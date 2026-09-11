Iran-linked operators used Anthropic's Claude to assemble US targeting handbooks
Iran-linked operators got creative and used Anthropic's AI, Claude, to gather intel on US naval forces.
They pieced together "targeting handbooks" using public info, like names from military photo captions, ship and aircraft transponder IDs, satellite image scripts, and websites tracking naval movements.
Claude even helped them spot weak points in maritime satellite terminals and communications gear.
Iran attacks US ships, Bahrain base
This happened in the broader context of Iran launching missile attacks at US Navy ships, including the USS Delbert D Black and USS John Paul Jones, and hitting the Bahrain base of the US Fifth Fleet.
No US casualties were reported, but the Bahrain facility took some damage.
It's a reminder that AI is now part of real-world intelligence games between countries.