Iranian hackers are using Telegram to target dissidents, journalists: Report Technology Mar 23, 2026

The FBI has flagged a warning about Iranian hackers linked to the country's intelligence agency using Telegram to target dissidents, journalists, and opposition groups around the world.

According to an FBI alert published in March 2026, these hackers have tricked people by pretending to be friends or tech support, getting them to download fake Telegram or WhatsApp apps loaded with malware.