Iranian hackers are using Telegram to target dissidents, journalists: Report
The FBI has flagged a warning about Iranian hackers linked to the country's intelligence agency using Telegram to target dissidents, journalists, and opposition groups around the world.
According to an FBI alert published in March 2026, these hackers have tricked people by pretending to be friends or tech support, getting them to download fake Telegram or WhatsApp apps loaded with malware.
Malware gives hackers remote access to devices
Once installed, the malware gives hackers remote access: they can steal files, take screenshots, record Zoom calls, and even leak sensitive information to damage reputations.
The FBI is urging anyone who thinks they've been targeted to report it as investigations continue.
This comes amid rising Middle East tensions and shows how cyberattacks are being used for political agendas.