IRCTC likely to launch upgraded booking site by July 15
Technology
IRCTC is likely to roll out its upgraded train ticket booking site by July 15, 2026.
The new platform aims to fix annoying crashes and slowdowns, especially during busy hours, and may be able to handle up to 100,000 users at once, so booking tickets should feel a lot smoother.
Mobile login and regional language possible
Get ready for mobile-based login for easier and safer access.
The site may also let you book in your regional language and even pick your preferred seat while booking.
All these updates are designed to make train travel planning simpler and more user-friendly for everyone.