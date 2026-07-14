IRCTC overhaul brings faster booking, smoother navigation by July 15
Technology
The IRCTC website is getting a much-needed overhaul, with faster booking and smoother navigation rolling out by July 15.
This move comes after students flagged slow ticketing and annoying CAPTCHA pop-ups to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajasthan.
The new site will also let you compare fares easily with a handy calendar.
IRCTC supports 150,000 bookings per minute
The upgraded system will handle over 150,000 bookings every minute: way more than the old limit of 32,000. Inquiry requests jump from 400,000 to 4,000,000 per minute.
Plus, you'll see multilingual support, easier access for students and Divyangjan, and all seat options on one screen.
Annoying CAPTCHAs and flashy pop-ups? Those are getting cut for good.