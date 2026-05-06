Why Meta is being probed by Ireland's media regulator
What's the story
Ireland's media regulator has launched an investigation into Meta. The probe will look into whether its social media platforms use a recommender system that customizes content based on user behavior such as likes, interactions, and time spent on posts. The regulator, Coimisiun na Mean, is concerned about "dark patterns," manipulative interfaces that push system-generated feeds based on users' habits.
User autonomy
Users should be able to choose and change recommender systems
The investigation will also look into whether users can choose and change their preferred recommender system in a direct and easily accessible way. This is a requirement under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). If Meta is found to have violated DSA rules, it could face fines of up to 6% of its turnover.
Company statement
Meta disagrees with suggestion that it has violated DSA
In response to the investigation, Meta has said it has "introduced substantial changes to our processes and systems to meet our regulatory obligations." The company also said it will cooperate with Coimisiun na Mean and share details of these changes. However, Meta disagrees with any suggestion that it has violated the DSA.
Worldwide concern
Growing global scrutiny over tech giants' algorithms
The investigation comes amid growing global scrutiny over potentially addictive algorithms used by tech giants. Several countries have introduced minimum age requirements for social networks. In March, a United States jury found Instagram and YouTube liable for their platforms' addictive nature and mental health issues in adolescents. Numerous studies have highlighted the harm social networks can cause to young users.