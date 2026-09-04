iRobot debuts Roomba Duo IFA 2026 with vacuum and steam

The Roomba Duo is still a concept, but iRobot says it's built to handle bigger messes with more power and a larger tank than its usual models.

If it launches, expect a higher price tag than some of the pricier all-in-one bots I've reviewed this year, such as the $1,700 Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete.

For now, it's a cool glimpse at what future cleaning tech could look like: flexible, powerful, and ready for whatever your floor throws at it.