iRobot debuts Roomba Duo IFA 2026 with vacuum and steam
iRobot just introduced the Roomba Duo at IFA 2026, a new iRobot concept that combines a powerful main robot for heavy-duty vacuuming and steam cleaning with a smaller companion bot in a cavity up top that it lowers to the ground for those tricky spots under furniture.
The live demo even had it tackling an oil- and spaghetti-stained carpet, switching smoothly between vacuum and steam modes.
Roomba Duo built for bigger messes
The Roomba Duo is still a concept, but iRobot says it's built to handle bigger messes with more power and a larger tank than its usual models.
If it launches, expect a higher price tag than some of the pricier all-in-one bots I've reviewed this year, such as the $1,700 Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete.
For now, it's a cool glimpse at what future cleaning tech could look like: flexible, powerful, and ready for whatever your floor throws at it.