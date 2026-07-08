iRobot launches 5 Roombas priced at or below $1,000

Roomba lineup features and prices

The top pick, Roomba Max 775 Combo ($1,000), packs lidar mapping, obstacle-dodging cameras, anti-tangle rollers, and even a mop that cleans itself with hot water.

There's also the Roomba Plus 575 ($800) with spinning mop pads that lift on carpets; Plus 515 ($700), which has a similarly compact body; and Plus 415 ($600) for basic mopping.

If you just want vacuuming, the Max 715 ($700) skips the mop but keeps dual roller brushes.

All are up for grabs on iRobot's site.