iRobot launches 5 Roombas priced at or below $1,000
Technology
iRobot is back with five fresh Roomba models, their first major launch since being bought by Picea Robotics.
All the new bots come with self-emptying docks and stay at or under the $1,000 mark, making high-tech cleaning a bit more accessible.
Roomba lineup features and prices
The top pick, Roomba Max 775 Combo ($1,000), packs lidar mapping, obstacle-dodging cameras, anti-tangle rollers, and even a mop that cleans itself with hot water.
There's also the Roomba Plus 575 ($800) with spinning mop pads that lift on carpets; Plus 515 ($700), which has a similarly compact body; and Plus 415 ($600) for basic mopping.
If you just want vacuuming, the Max 715 ($700) skips the mop but keeps dual roller brushes.
All are up for grabs on iRobot's site.