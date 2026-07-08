iRobot launches Roomba Electro Plus manual cleaner and upgraded vacuums

Preorders start July 7 on irobot.com

The Electro Plus uses a motor to help propel it, reducing the amount of manual effort required.

Its dock washes and dries the mop with hot water and hot air, though you'll need to drain, clean, and refill the water tank yourself, so it's more hands-on than typical robots.

The new Roomba lineup includes models like the Max 775 Combo ($999.99) with AI obstacle detection and hot-water mopping, plus midrange options featuring lidar navigation.

All are up for preorder starting July 7 on iRobot.com.