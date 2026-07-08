iRobot launches Roomba Electro Plus manual cleaner and upgraded vacuums
iRobot just dropped the Roomba Electro Plus, its first-ever manual floor cleaner.
For $399, you get a 5-in-1 gadget that vacuums, mops, and even disinfects floors by turning regular tap water into a sanitizing solution.
Alongside this, iRobot also rolled out five upgraded Roomba robot vacuums with better suction and sleeker looks.
Preorders start July 7 on irobot.com
The Electro Plus uses a motor to help propel it, reducing the amount of manual effort required.
Its dock washes and dries the mop with hot water and hot air, though you'll need to drain, clean, and refill the water tank yourself, so it's more hands-on than typical robots.
The new Roomba lineup includes models like the Max 775 Combo ($999.99) with AI obstacle detection and hot-water mopping, plus midrange options featuring lidar navigation.
All are up for preorder starting July 7 on iRobot.com.