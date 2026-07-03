Iron rich brine beneath Taylor Glacier colors Blood Falls
Technology
Blood Falls, the weirdly red waterfall in Antarctica, has puzzled people for over a century.
Now scientists have figured it out: the color comes from iron-rich salty water hidden beneath Taylor Glacier.
As pressure builds up, this ancient brine gets pushed through ice channels and finally spills out onto the surface.
Radar mapped brine's 300m path
When this salty water meets oxygen outside, the iron inside reacts and turns into rust: that's what makes Blood Falls look so dramatic.
Even in freezing temperatures, the brine keeps moving because its saltiness stops it from freezing solid.
Using radar back in 2017, researchers traced its journey through 300 meters of icy tunnels, showing just how unique and extreme this glacier really is.