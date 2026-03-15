Is AI killing coding? Perplexity CEO's post goes viral
AI is shaking up the coding world: Perplexity AI's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, highlighted a viral tweet saying that as AI takes over routine coding, computer science is heading back to its core subjects: math and physics.
The tweet he shared has already racked up 15,000-plus likes and nearly 1 million views.
AI is helping developers finish tasks quicker
Thanks to tools like GitHub Copilot, developers are finishing tasks way faster (over 55% quicker in Microsoft tests).
As AI handles more of the basic stuff, organizations like Code.org are shifting focus from memorizing code to teaching logical thinking.
As Code.org's founder put it: "Coding is dead. Long live coding."
AI isn't perfect yet
Even with all these advances, AI isn't perfect: big language models struggle with new or complex problems and system design.
Junior developers get a boost from these tools, but experienced engineers are still needed for oversight and solving tough challenges.