Is AI killing coding? Perplexity CEO's post goes viral Technology Mar 15, 2026

AI is shaking up the coding world: Perplexity AI's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, highlighted a viral tweet saying that as AI takes over routine coding, computer science is heading back to its core subjects: math and physics.

The tweet he shared has already racked up 15,000-plus likes and nearly 1 million views.