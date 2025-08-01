Next Article
Is Bing finally giving Google a run for its money?
Bing has been making steady gains since its AI upgrade two years ago.
In the past year alone, Microsoft saw a 13% jump in Bing's ad revenue, thanks to more people searching and higher earnings per search.
While Google still leads with nearly 90% of the global market, Bing's growth is starting to turn heads.
Bing's share in the search market
In early 2025, Bing grabbed nearly 29% on US desktops, helped by being built into Windows.
Globally, its share is around 4%, while Google's grip has loosened a bit since 2023.
Microsoft's AI push
A big reason for this shift? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella doubled down on AI—rolling out Bing Chat and powering tools like ChatGPT.
Even though mobile isn't Bing's strong suit yet, its desktop wins hint at real change in how we search online.