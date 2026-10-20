This Indian-made AI model claims to beat GPT-6 Astra
What's the story
Skyfall AI has developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) model called SKY-001. The company's co-founder and CEO, Sam Pasupalak, claims that this innovative model can outperform top-tier AI models like GPT-6 Astra. The best part? It does so at a fraction of the cost. The development of SKY-001 took 18 months and is specifically designed for complex engineering tasks using computer-aided design (CAD) and building information modeling (BIM).
Strategy
How does SKY-001 work?
Unlike other AI models that generate designs in one go, SKY-001 takes a phased approach.
It breaks down complex products into assemblies and components, mapping out how each part should be built with visual representations, sketches, and construction steps.
This method is also applied to building design tasks where the model breaks down a building outline into individual units and rooms.
Performance metrics
SKY-001 is cheaper than its rivals
Pasupalak claims that SKY-001 is 51 to 125 times faster than other leading AI models.
It is also more than 150 to 210 times cheaper, depending on the comparison.
For instance, in a CAD cost comparison shared by Pasupalak, SKY-001 costs $0.005 per sample while GPT-6 Astra costs $0.75 per sample, making the latter's operational cost 150 times higher than that of SKY-001.
Accuracy comparison
In-house tests show SKY-001 is more accurate than GPT-6 Astra
In terms of accuracy, SKY-001 scored 79.7% on the Intersection over Union (IoU) metric while GPT-6 Astra scored 79.1%.
The IoU metric measures how closely an AI-generated result matches a reference design.
These figures were obtained from Skyfall AI's internal tests and have not been independently verified yet.
They are specific to the engineering tasks tested and do not prove that SKY-001 outperforms general-purpose AI models in other applications.
Entrepreneur profile
Who is Sam Pasupalak?
Pasupalak, who hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and now resides in San Francisco, is an experienced entrepreneur.
He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, Canada (2011).
He also has a Master's degree in Political Science and Government from the London School of Economics (2019).
Prior to founding Skyfall AI in 2025, he co-founded Maluuba in 2011, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2017.