Isar Aerospace achieves 1st commercial orbital launch from continental Europe
Big news for European space fans: German startup Isar Aerospace just pulled off the first-ever commercial orbital rocket launch from continental Europe.
Their Spectrum rocket lifted off from Norway's Arctic Andoeya Spaceport, carrying five small satellites and a tech experiment into orbit.
It's a huge comeback after their March 2025 attempt, 18 months after its first rocket plunged into the sea and exploded shortly after takeoff.
This time, the team celebrated making "European history."
ESA gives Isar Aerospace €200 million
This launch isn't just about bragging rights. Norway's industry minister called it key for European security, since launching satellites from home turf matters more than ever.
With €200 million in support from the European Space Agency, Isar Aerospace now plans to expand, including a second site in Canada.
Andoeya is suddenly on the map as one of Europe's top spaceports, joining Sweden and Britain in the race to boost Europe's presence in orbit.