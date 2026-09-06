Isar Aerospace achieves 1st commercial orbital launch from continental Europe

Big news for European space fans: German startup Isar Aerospace just pulled off the first-ever commercial orbital rocket launch from continental Europe.

Their Spectrum rocket lifted off from Norway's Arctic Andoeya Spaceport, carrying five small satellites and a tech experiment into orbit.

It's a huge comeback after their March 2025 attempt, 18 months after its first rocket plunged into the sea and exploded shortly after takeoff.

This time, the team celebrated making "European history."