Israel wants to make pilotless warplane with F-35 capabilities
What's the story
Israel is planning to develop a pilotless warplane with capabilities similar to the US-supplied F-35 stealth fighter, as per Bloomberg. The move comes as part of the country's shift toward independent military production amid growing isolation over its wars. The decision also comes after Israel outlined plans to reduce US defense aid to Israel over the coming decade and replace it with joint military development and production initiatives.
Project details
Pilotless warplane project part of larger strategy
The proposed pilotless warplane project is part of a larger strategy to reduce reliance on US defense aid.
The official who spoke about the plans said that various foreign countries could be involved in this initiative.
Notably, Israel already uses several propeller-driven military drones for tactical missions, which could be leveraged in this new venture.
Support erosion
Erosion of bipartisan support in Washington
The costly US-Israeli war against Iran, along with the destruction caused by Israel's campaign in Gaza, has eroded bipartisan support in Washington. This could lead to political restrictions on US weapons sales.
The situation has prompted Israel to look for domestic alternatives for its defense needs.
In the past, arms embargoes had forced Israel to ramp up its domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.
Past initiatives
Historical examples of Israel's defense independence
Israel has been denied access by its weapons suppliers before.
In the late 1960s, after a French arms embargo, Israel manufactured the Nesher and Kfir warplanes but stopped production within a few years.
A decade later, it halted the development of an advanced fighter-bomber, Lavi, under US pressure.
These historical examples highlight Israel's resilience in the face of international restrictions on its defense capabilities.
Uncertainty ahead
Future of US military hardware for Israel uncertain
The future of US military hardware for Israel is a matter of intense debate on Capitol Hill.
"If trends in American politics continue along their current trajectory, Israel might not even be permitted to purchase American fighter-bombers in the future," warned David Rodman from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.
This uncertainty further emphasizes Israel's push toward independent defense production and international collaboration in military technology.