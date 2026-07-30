Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Israel wants to make pilotless warplane with F-35 capabilities
Israel wants to make pilotless warplane with F-35 capabilities
The move comes as part of the country's shift toward independent military production

Israel wants to make pilotless warplane with F-35 capabilities

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 30, 2026
01:11 pm
What's the story

Israel is planning to develop a pilotless warplane with capabilities similar to the US-supplied F-35 stealth fighter, as per Bloomberg. The move comes as part of the country's shift toward independent military production amid growing isolation over its wars. The decision also comes after Israel outlined plans to reduce US defense aid to Israel over the coming decade and replace it with joint military development and production initiatives.

Project details

Pilotless warplane project part of larger strategy

The proposed pilotless warplane project is part of a larger strategy to reduce reliance on US defense aid.

The official who spoke about the plans said that various foreign countries could be involved in this initiative.

Notably, Israel already uses several propeller-driven military drones for tactical missions, which could be leveraged in this new venture.

Support erosion

Erosion of bipartisan support in Washington

The costly US-Israeli war against Iran, along with the destruction caused by Israel's campaign in Gaza, has eroded bipartisan support in Washington. This could lead to political restrictions on US weapons sales.

The situation has prompted Israel to look for domestic alternatives for its defense needs.

In the past, arms embargoes had forced Israel to ramp up its domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Past initiatives

Historical examples of Israel's defense independence

Israel has been denied access by its weapons suppliers before.

In the late 1960s, after a French arms embargo, Israel manufactured the Nesher and Kfir warplanes but stopped production within a few years.

A decade later, it halted the development of an advanced fighter-bomber, Lavi, under US pressure.

These historical examples highlight Israel's resilience in the face of international restrictions on its defense capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncertainty ahead

Future of US military hardware for Israel uncertain

The future of US military hardware for Israel is a matter of intense debate on Capitol Hill.

"If trends in American politics continue along their current trajectory, Israel might not even be permitted to purchase American fighter-bombers in the future," warned David Rodman from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

This uncertainty further emphasizes Israel's push toward independent defense production and international collaboration in military technology.

ADVERTISEMENT