Israeli scientists boost SIRT6, restore DNA organization in older mice

SIRT6 preserves chromatin, reduces inflammation

Increasing SIRT6 didn't just tidy up the DNA; it also reduced inflammation and inhibited age-related loss of metabolic function in the mice.

The protein helps keep chromatin, the structure that organizes DNA, working properly, which tends to break down as we age.

While this breakthrough is not ready for humans yet, it suggests that tweaking certain proteins could someday help reverse some effects of aging.