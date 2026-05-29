Israeli scientists boost SIRT6, restore DNA organization in older mice
Scientists in Israel found that some DNA changes caused by aging might actually be reversible.
Their study focused on a protein called SIRT6, often linked to longevity.
By boosting SIRT6 levels in older mice, researchers managed to restore youthful DNA organization in liver cells, hinting at the possibility of turning back the cellular clock.
SIRT6 preserves chromatin, reduces inflammation
Increasing SIRT6 didn't just tidy up the DNA; it also reduced inflammation and inhibited age-related loss of metabolic function in the mice.
The protein helps keep chromatin, the structure that organizes DNA, working properly, which tends to break down as we age.
While this breakthrough is not ready for humans yet, it suggests that tweaking certain proteins could someday help reverse some effects of aging.