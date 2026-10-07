Israeli scientists build Brain-IT to turn brain scans into images
Israeli scientists have built an AI called Brain-IT that can turn brain scans into actual pictures of what someone is seeing: basically, it's like translating thoughts into images.
The tech was detailed in a research submission to the International Conference on Learning Representations and could one day help people who can't speak or move communicate by showing what's on their mind.
Michal Irani leads fMRI image reconstruction
Led by Michal Irani at the Weizmann Institute, Brain-IT uses fMRI scans and smart algorithms to recreate images in about an hour, a big upgrade from older methods.
It trains itself using records from eight subjects observing more than 70,000 pictures and maps out how different parts of the brain process visuals.
This not only helps decode what someone is looking at (from simple signs to detailed scenes), but could also teach us a lot about how our brains actually see the world.