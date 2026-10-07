Israeli scientists build Brain-IT to turn brain scans into images

Led by Michal Irani at the Weizmann Institute, Brain-IT uses fMRI scans and smart algorithms to recreate images in about an hour, a big upgrade from older methods.

It trains itself using records from eight subjects observing more than 70,000 pictures and maps out how different parts of the brain process visuals.

This not only helps decode what someone is looking at (from simple signs to detailed scenes), but could also teach us a lot about how our brains actually see the world.