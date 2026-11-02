Israeli startup 42AI raises $62.5 million for behavioral world model
Israeli startup 42AI just stepped into the spotlight, raising $62.5 million to launch its "behavioral world model," a tool that predicts how people might act in new situations.
Right now, it's helping financial firms guess how traders will respond when markets get shaky.
The founders, Amit Gal-Or and Ehud Ezra, say understanding what drives people is key to making these predictions work.
Israeli 42AI used by 10 brokerages
42AI's model looks at things like customer chats and voice tone to predict trading moves, hitting about 98% accuracy within certain ranges.
10 brokerages are already working with it to manage liquidity, margin requirements, and hedging exposure.
The team has set up monitoring and an internal ethics committee, and is eyeing new fields like gaming, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention, though each area will need its own custom tweaks as they go.