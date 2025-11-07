ISRO aims to send Indian astronauts to Moon by 2040

India just set its sights on landing an astronaut on the Moon by 2040, according to ISRO chairman V Narayanan. This big goal is part of a larger plan that includes building a homegrown space station and sending seven missions, including its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission before March 2026.

Chandrayaan-4 will be crucial for human spaceflight Chandrayaan-4 will be key for India's Moon ambitions. It'll try to bring back samples from near the Moon's south pole and test out tech like docking and re-entry—crucial steps before sending people.

More Chandrayaan missions are lined up to build on this progress.

Space station, new heavy-lift rocket in the works India's own space station, called Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), is planned to start with a 10-tonne module by 2028.

Plus, ISRO is working on a new heavy-lift rocket to help carry bigger payloads all the way to the Moon.