Scientists create 1st brain cell atlas across species

The atlases spotlight key brain regions like the neocortex and hypothalamus. They found some cell types are unique to humans, and that our brain cells mature more slowly than those of other species. This helps explain what makes human brains special—and how genes shape who we become.

Potential to revolutionize treatment for brain disorders

By revealing when and where things can go off track, these atlases could help us understand conditions like autism or schizophrenia.

They even link early brain cells to certain tumors, opening doors for better disease models and future gene or cell therapies.

The project is part of the NIH's BRAIN Initiative Cell Atlas Network (BICAN).