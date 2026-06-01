ISRO and Andhra University launch ₹22L Visakhapatnam rip current study Technology Jun 12, 2026

ISRO and Andhra University are launching a two-year project to study rip currents along Visakhapatnam's coast.

With ₹22 lakh in funding, the research will use artificial intelligence and satellite technology to figure out when and where these dangerous currents might happen.

Arun Kumar from ISRO and C.V. Naidu from Andhra University are heading up the effort.