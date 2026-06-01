ISRO and Andhra University launch ₹22L Visakhapatnam rip current study
ISRO and Andhra University are launching a two-year project to study rip currents along Visakhapatnam's coast.
With ₹22 lakh in funding, the research will use artificial intelligence and satellite technology to figure out when and where these dangerous currents might happen.
Arun Kumar from ISRO and C.V. Naidu from Andhra University are heading up the effort.
Researchers to build AI coastal warnings
The big goal? To build AI-powered tools that help local agencies, like Coastal Security Police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, and Tourism Department, spot risky conditions early and keep people safe.
The researchers hope their work will cut down on drowning incidents, boost public awareness about beach safety, and show how technology can really make a difference in disaster prevention.