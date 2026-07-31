ISRO and Department of Space seek to fill 746 vacancies
Technology
ISRO and the Department of Space are looking to fill 746 jobs across scientific, administrative, and apprenticeship roles.
This big recruitment push comes after the Times of India reported nearly 30% staff shortages earlier this year, so if you've been eyeing a government job in space technology, now's your chance.
ISRO openings include admin, scientist, apprenticeships
Most openings are for administrative positions like assistants and clerks (244 spots), but there are also 92 scientist and engineer jobs in electronics, mechanical, and computer science at centers like VSSC, URSC Bengaluru, and SAC Ahmedabad.
Plus, URSC announced 410 apprenticeships for graduates and diploma holders (with stipends but no guarantee of a permanent job).