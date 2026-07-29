ISRO and PRL open over 210 government jobs across India
ISRO and PRL are opening up more than 210 positions across India, from Assistant and Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) to Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and officer-level jobs like Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, and Purchase & Stores Officer.
If you're looking for a stable government gig with a space twist, this could be your shot.
Applications online most posts require 60%
Applications are online: head to ISRO's or PRL's official sites. The last date for ISRO jobs is August 16; PRL roles close August 24.
Most posts need a graduation degree with at least 60% marks plus computer skills.
For JPA and Stenographer spots, you'll need English shorthand skills (60 words per minute) and one year of experience.
Officer-level jobs at PRL have varying requirements, including an MBA or CA for some posts.
Written tests are standard; interviews happen for officer posts.
Full details are on isro.gov.in if you want to dig deeper.