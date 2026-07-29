ISRO and PRL open over 210 government jobs across India

Applications are online: head to ISRO's or PRL's official sites. The last date for ISRO jobs is August 16; PRL roles close August 24.

Most posts need a graduation degree with at least 60% marks plus computer skills.

For JPA and Stenographer spots, you'll need English shorthand skills (60 words per minute) and one year of experience.

Officer-level jobs at PRL have varying requirements, including an MBA or CA for some posts.

Written tests are standard; interviews happen for officer posts.

Full details are on isro.gov.in if you want to dig deeper.