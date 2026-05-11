ISRO and Protoplanet upgrade Ladakh's Hope habitat for astronaut training
ISRO is teaming up with Protoplanet to give Ladakh's Hope Habitat a major boost.
This high-altitude base in Tso Kar valley helps train astronauts for ISRO's human spaceflight program by recreating tough space-like conditions: think freezing temperatures, thin air, and total isolation.
The goal? To get astronauts ready for both the physical and mental challenges of real space travel.
Hope Habitat gains wearables and psychologists
The upgrades include better communication technology, stronger power systems, and smart wearables to track astronaut health.
Psychologists from Bengaluru will also keep an eye on how crews handle stress and teamwork during long stays.
Over the next two years, the expanded facility will fit bigger teams and collect more data, helping ISRO prepare its astronauts for future missions in space.