ISRO appoints SR Biju head of Human Space Flight Centre

Big changes are happening at ISRO as the agency gets ready for its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission in the next few months.

SR Biju, who previously led projects at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, is now heading the Human Space Flight Centre. He'll be overseeing everything from launch vehicle, crew module, and recovery.

DK Singh, who held that role before, has moved over to lead the UR Rao Satellite Centre.