ISRO appoints SR Biju head of Human Space Flight Centre
Big changes are happening at ISRO as the agency gets ready for its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission in the next few months.
SR Biju, who previously led projects at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, is now heading the Human Space Flight Centre. He'll be overseeing everything from launch vehicle, crew module, and recovery.
DK Singh, who held that role before, has moved over to lead the UR Rao Satellite Centre.
New leaders across 7 ISRO centers
It's not just Biju. There are new leaders across at least seven major ISRO centers.
UP Rajeev is now in charge of VSSC, S Muthuchezhian steps in at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (ISRO's main launch site), and others like Narayan Appu and Jayan N have taken up key roles too.
This generational shift brings fresh energy and experience as ISRO gears up for Gaganyaan and future space missions.