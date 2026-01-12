ISRO launches India's AI laboratory, orbital refueling demo on PSLV-C62
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its first mission of 2026 with the PSLV-C62 rocket carrying 16 satellites. The launch took place today at 10:18am IST from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The PSLV rocket, carrying a DRDO earth-observation payload and several cutting-edge start-up-led space technology experiments, marks India's growing presence in the global small-satellite launch market.
Satellite details
EOS-N1: The mission's primary payload
The main payload of the PSLV-C62 mission is the EOS-N1, an advanced Earth Observation Satellite developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Also known as 'Anvesha,' this satellite uses hyperspectral imaging technology to capture detailed images. These images provide a unique spectral fingerprint for each material, enabling scientists to monitor crop health, soil moisture levels, mineral deposits and urban sprawl with high-resolution data.
Technological innovation
AayulSAT: India's first on-orbit refueling model
Another key element of the PSLV-C62 mission is AayulSAT, a satellite developed by Bengaluru-based start-up OrbitAID Aerospace. This satellite serves as a technology demonstrator for India's first on-orbit refueling model. The goal is to test a proprietary docking interface and fuel-transfer mechanism in microgravity, paving the way for "orbital petrol pumps" that could extend the life of global constellations beyond their original fuel limits.
AI innovation
MOI-1: India's first orbital AI-image laboratory
The PSLV-C62 mission also carries the MOI-1 satellite, a joint effort by Hyderabad-based start-ups TakeMe2Space and Eon Space Labs. This is India's first orbital AI-image laboratory. The MOI-1 processes data directly on the satellite using edge computing, reducing latency for super-fast analysis. It even allows users to rent time on its processor for $2 (₹180) per minute, democratizing access to orbital intelligence.
Telescope details
MIRA: The world's lightest space telescope
The PSLV-C62 mission also carries MIRA, the world's lightest space telescope. Developed by Eon Space Labs, this 502-gram optical system is made from a single, solid block of fused silica glass. By integrating the telescope directly into the MOI-1 AI lab, the team has created a seamless eye and brain unit in orbit. Its single-piece construction makes it virtually indestructible and ensures it stays perfectly in focus despite launch vibrations.
International collaboration
PSLV-C62 mission: A global rideshare
ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited, has turned this flight into an international "satellite taxi." The manifest includes Nepal's Munal, supported by India's Ministry of External Affairs, which will map the nation's topography. From Spain comes the 25kg Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID) capsule to test atmospheric re-entry technology. It will intentionally plunge into the South Pacific Ocean after two hours.