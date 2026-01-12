ISRO launches India's AI laboratory, orbital refueling demo on PSLV-C62

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its first mission of 2026 with the PSLV-C62 rocket carrying 16 satellites. The launch took place today at 10:18am IST from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota . The PSLV rocket, carrying a DRDO earth-observation payload and several cutting-edge start-up-led space technology experiments, marks India's growing presence in the global small-satellite launch market.

Satellite details EOS-N1: The mission's primary payload The main payload of the PSLV-C62 mission is the EOS-N1, an advanced Earth Observation Satellite developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Also known as 'Anvesha,' this satellite uses hyperspectral imaging technology to capture detailed images. These images provide a unique spectral fingerprint for each material, enabling scientists to monitor crop health, soil moisture levels, mineral deposits and urban sprawl with high-resolution data.

Technological innovation AayulSAT: India's first on-orbit refueling model Another key element of the PSLV-C62 mission is AayulSAT, a satellite developed by Bengaluru-based start-up OrbitAID Aerospace. This satellite serves as a technology demonstrator for India's first on-orbit refueling model. The goal is to test a proprietary docking interface and fuel-transfer mechanism in microgravity, paving the way for "orbital petrol pumps" that could extend the life of global constellations beyond their original fuel limits.

AI innovation MOI-1: India's first orbital AI-image laboratory The PSLV-C62 mission also carries the MOI-1 satellite, a joint effort by Hyderabad-based start-ups TakeMe2Space and Eon Space Labs. This is India's first orbital AI-image laboratory. The MOI-1 processes data directly on the satellite using edge computing, reducing latency for super-fast analysis. It even allows users to rent time on its processor for $2 (₹180) per minute, democratizing access to orbital intelligence.

Telescope details MIRA: The world's lightest space telescope The PSLV-C62 mission also carries MIRA, the world's lightest space telescope. Developed by Eon Space Labs, this 502-gram optical system is made from a single, solid block of fused silica glass. By integrating the telescope directly into the MOI-1 AI lab, the team has created a seamless eye and brain unit in orbit. Its single-piece construction makes it virtually indestructible and ensures it stays perfectly in focus despite launch vibrations.