Key subsystems of Bharatiya Antariksh Station are now being designed
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially started designing key subsystems for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), India's first indigenous space station. The development was confirmed by Union Minister of State for Space Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today. This is a major milestone in India's ambitious plan to build a modular space station in low-Earth orbit by 2035.
Progress report
Design review and expert committee evaluation completed
Dr. Singh revealed that the Baseline Design Review and System Engineering for the first module, BAS-01, have been completed.
A total of 31 baseline design documents have been released and an expert committee has reviewed them. This clears the way for subsystem design activities to begin.
The BAS is envisioned as a five-module orbital laboratory with its first module slated for launch by 2028.
Tech transfer
Gaganyaan mission technologies to aid in space station development
The government has said that the technologies being developed under the Gaganyaan mission will be used for the future space station.
Major progress has been made on several components such as Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3), Orbital Module, Crew Escape System, ground infrastructure, flight operations, communication networks, and crew recovery systems.
ISRO has also successfully conducted three key precursor missions: Test Vehicle Demonstration-1 (TV-D1) and Integrated Air Drop Tests (IADT-01 and IADT-02).
Mission updates
Docking technologies developed and in-space refueling concept demonstrated
Preparations for G1, the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, are in advanced stages. The government has also revealed that docking technologies have been developed.
These include electrical and mechanical interfaces needed for spacecraft docking.
A concept demonstration model of an in-space refueling mechanism has also been successfully tested, marking progress toward long-duration human space missions.
Tech development
Indigenous development of critical technologies underway
Several critical technologies such as flight suit, crew seat, spacecraft viewport, and advanced docking systems are being sourced from external vendors for the Gaganyaan program.
However, the Centre has approved their indigenous development and prototype hardware is already in the works.
These efforts will lay the technological foundation for the remaining four modules of the BAS, while boosting India's self-reliance in critical human spaceflight technologies.