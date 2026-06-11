ISRO calls for more than 200 satellites in 3 years
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) just announced a big goal: India needs to launch more than 200 satellites in the next three years, with ISRO, private companies, startups, and universities contributing.
Chairman V Narayanan shared this at an industry event, saying India currently has only 56 satellites in orbit.
He made it clear that hitting this target will need teamwork from ISRO, private companies, startups, and universities.
India's space startups surpass 400 firms
India's space startup ecosystem is booming, with more than 400 firms now thanks to recent reforms. There are also plans for a homegrown space station by 2035.
Narayanan highlighted past wins like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 as proof of progress.
Plus, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) just teamed up with Tamil Nadu to set up a facility for building and testing rockets — another boost for Indian space manufacturing.