ISRO calls for more than 200 satellites in 3 years Technology Jun 11, 2026

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) just announced a big goal: India needs to launch more than 200 satellites in the next three years, with ISRO, private companies, startups, and universities contributing.

Chairman V Narayanan shared this at an industry event, saying India currently has only 56 satellites in orbit.

He made it clear that hitting this target will need teamwork from ISRO, private companies, startups, and universities.