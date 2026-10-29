ISRO chief V Narayanan visits Tirupati temple ahead of launch
Technology
Ahead of a major mission, ISRO chief V Narayanan visited the famous Tirupati temple on Thursday, October 29, 2026, a tradition for the team before big launches.
The GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the NVS-03 satellite is set to lift off at 11:51pm IST on Friday, October 30, 2026, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
NVS-03 upgrades NavIC accuracy nationwide
NVS-03 is a key upgrade for India's NavIC navigation system, helping make location tracking more accurate across the country.
It's packed with homegrown tech like an atomic clock and will support things like train and vehicle tracking.
This launch is also a comeback moment after a previous mission setback, aiming to restore full power to India's navigation network.