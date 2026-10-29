ISRO chief V Narayanan visits Tirupati temple ahead of launch

Ahead of a major mission, ISRO chief V Narayanan visited the famous Tirupati temple on Thursday, October 29, 2026, a tradition for the team before big launches.

The GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the NVS-03 satellite is set to lift off at 11:51pm IST on Friday, October 30, 2026, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.