ISRO clears CE20 after Tamil Nadu hot test for LVM3

CE20 meets human-rating after nozzle test

The CE20 has already proven itself on missions like Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3.

For this test, ISRO tried out a new nozzle protection system at 22 metric tons of thrust, which helps make high-altitude testing more efficient.

Plus, the engine now meets human-rating standards for future Gaganyaan missions, showing it's ready for even bigger challenges ahead.