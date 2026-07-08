ISRO clears CE20 after Tamil Nadu hot test for LVM3
Technology
ISRO just gave its CE20 cryogenic engine the green light after a successful hot test in Tamil Nadu.
This engine will power the upper stage of India's heaviest rocket, LVM3, for its upcoming seventh mission, so it's a key step before liftoff.
CE20 meets human-rating after nozzle test
The CE20 has already proven itself on missions like Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3.
For this test, ISRO tried out a new nozzle protection system at 22 metric tons of thrust, which helps make high-altitude testing more efficient.
Plus, the engine now meets human-rating standards for future Gaganyaan missions, showing it's ready for even bigger challenges ahead.